KuCoin Token Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $829.38 million and $20.35 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $10.35 or 0.00023937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

