Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.