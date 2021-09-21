Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.