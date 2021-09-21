Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 983.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.