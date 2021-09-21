Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SAP by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SAP by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.71. The company has a market cap of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

