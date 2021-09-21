Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 357.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

