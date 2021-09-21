Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

