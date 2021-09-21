Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

