Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KNRLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,235. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

