Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in August

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KNRLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,235. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

