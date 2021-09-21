Konomi Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00125330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044199 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

