Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 129,787,881 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interest in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

