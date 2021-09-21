Klaytn One Day Volume Hits $100.29 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $100.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00067722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00112705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.06 or 0.06980844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,203.07 or 1.00029067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.00786593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,676,901,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,315,796 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

