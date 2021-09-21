KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

