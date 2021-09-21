KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $699.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $699.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 17,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,812. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

