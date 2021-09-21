Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $6.73. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 19,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.