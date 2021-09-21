Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.
KGSPF opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $99.25.
About Kingspan Group
