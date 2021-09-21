Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

KGSPF opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

