Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,231,329. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

