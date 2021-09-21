Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,207,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 148,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 52,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 411,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

