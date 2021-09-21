Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.