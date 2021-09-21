Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

KRC stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.