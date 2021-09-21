Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $173.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.