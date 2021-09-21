Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.24. 4,164,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.02. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.