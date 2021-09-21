Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,334 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49.

NYSE:K opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 145,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Kellogg by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

