Keep Network Price Tops $0.37 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $212.50 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044316 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

