KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 211,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,035,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $15.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

