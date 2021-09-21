KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 211,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,035,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $15.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
