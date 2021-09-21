Kalos Management Inc. Purchases 654 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,398,035. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.