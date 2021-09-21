Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

