Kalos Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 18,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

