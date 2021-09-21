Kalos Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.84. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.