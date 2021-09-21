Kalos Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,331. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,559,521. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.