Kalos Management Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.