Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 2,143 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,275,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,431,000 after buying an additional 255,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,300.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 129.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,301,938 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,593. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

