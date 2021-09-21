Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.09 and last traded at $105.10. Approximately 756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -140.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $267,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

