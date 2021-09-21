JustInvest LLC Invests $733,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

