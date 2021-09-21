JustInvest LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

