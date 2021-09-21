JustInvest LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $6,394,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 351,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

