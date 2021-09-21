JustInvest LLC Buys 7,778 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 153.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

