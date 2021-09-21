JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

