JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,975 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

