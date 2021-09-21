Jonathan Albert Hunter Buys 11,847 Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) insider Jonathan Albert Hunter acquired 11,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £14,927.22 ($19,502.51).

Shares of LON:ELCO opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Eleco Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The company has a market cap of £105.96 million and a PE ratio of 30.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Eleco’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

