Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

