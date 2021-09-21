John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.77

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.77 and traded as low as $55.96. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2,527 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

