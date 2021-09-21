Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 500 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $17,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 120,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,400. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.