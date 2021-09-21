Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visteon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visteon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

