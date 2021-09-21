Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $550,193.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00126464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

