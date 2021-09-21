Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

