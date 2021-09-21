Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $13.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
