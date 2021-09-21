Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

