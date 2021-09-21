iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 979,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,528 shares of company stock worth $7,011,701. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

