Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,960. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

