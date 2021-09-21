iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 2,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,565. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.