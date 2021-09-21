iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

